Apartment List
/
CO
/
fountain
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:15 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2209 sqft
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
6784 Ventana Lane
6784 Ventana Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Fountain! Great yard on a huge corner lot! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10515 Country Park Point
10515 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
10515 Country Park Point Available 07/10/20 10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
11081 Buckhead Place
11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1676 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
7806 Stockton Drive
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2490 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on Corner Lot w/3 car garage & Side Service Door. 10X26 Covered Patio, 4 bedrooms and bonus upstairs lounge area.. Office is on the Main Level. Walk-in master closet and upstairs laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
7396 Willowdale Drive
7396 Willowdale Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2544 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful ranch style home in Creek Terrace. Open floor plan! Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely
Results within 1 mile of Fountain

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7330 Grand Valley Dr
7330 Grand Valley Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Stunning home with plenty of yard space and storage shed, close to amenities and minutes for the Mountain Post. Tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a 1-car garage, and a yard with a deck to enjoy.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
10644 Deer Meadow Circle
10644 Deer Meadow Circle, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2238 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lorson Ranch. Open kitchen and great room with laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with extra-large walk-in closet and bonus storage closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
4938 Gibbon Street
4938 Gibbon Street, Security-Widefield, CO
1 Bedroom
$650
150 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Security-Widefield. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10588 Deer Meadow Circle
10588 Deer Meadow Circle, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3122 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*Fantastic spacious and modern 4 bedroom home located in Ponderosa At Lorson Ranch* * Open Concept design with wonderful layout * *Upgraded wood flooring throughout main level warm this home * * Eat in Kitchen has all LG high end stainless steel

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2168 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6940 KETCHUM DR
6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2843 sqft
Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out*

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6627 Mandan Drive
6627 Mandan Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2482 sqft
GORGEOUS, LIKE NEW HOME. This open plan ranch style home is 2482 sq ft. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living rooms flow together.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway Park
24 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Stratmoor Hills
19 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fountain, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fountain renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain 3 BedroomsFountain Accessible Apartments
Fountain Apartments with BalconyFountain Apartments with GarageFountain Apartments with GymFountain Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Apartments with ParkingFountain Apartments with PoolFountain Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COMonument, CO
Castle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, COWoodmoor, CO
Cimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College