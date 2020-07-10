/
apartments with washer dryer
88 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO with washer-dryer
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1305 Lords Hill Dr
1305 Lords Hill Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
One level living with Central Air. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has walk in closet and private 5 pc Master bath with oval soaking tub and large shower. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Eat in kitchen walks out to back yard.
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1480 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
10559 Country Park Point
10559 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
10559 Country Park Point Available 05/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom townhouse For Rent on Country Park Pt - Welcome home to this cozy move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Fountain, near Fort Carson & close to all conveniences.
7860 Sandy Springs Point
7860 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Charming and updated home with modern touches. The front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or enjoying the sunshine.
640 Rye Ridge Rd
640 Rye Ridge Road, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2126 sqft
640 Rye Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Fountain Valley Ranch Style Home - Large four bedroom ranch style home with finished basement.Over 2100 sq. feet of finished living space.
7375 Countryside Grove
7375 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1178 sqft
7375 Countryside Grove Available 07/15/20 Lovely Townhome in Fountain - Well kept two bedroom, two bath home in the Countryside Townhome community in Fountain, Colorado. Close to Ft. Carson; mountain views from rear of property.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
6627 Mandan Drive
6627 Mandan Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2482 sqft
GORGEOUS, LIKE NEW HOME. This open plan ranch style home is 2482 sq ft. Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living rooms flow together.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Stratmoor Hills
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,173
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Pikes Peak Park
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
Gateway Park
4520 Lamplighter Cir
4520 Lamplighter Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
3 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE 1550 SQ FT - Property Id: 312731 EXCELLENT RENTAL LOCATION GREAT HOA TAKE CARE OF THE PROPERTY EXTREMELY WELL. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR MILITARY BASES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Fountain Valley Ranch
4845 Spokane Way
4845 Spokane Way, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2788 sqft
4845 Spokane Way Available 08/21/20 Two-story Home has Three Bedrooms + loft area! - The main level flows nicely with soaring ceilings in many areas.
Stratmoor Hills
3695 Strawberry Fields C
3695 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
3695 Strawberry Fields C Available 08/17/20 Ground level, end unit condo available in gated community! - Property features an open floor plan with a gas fireplace in the living room.
2296 Gilpin Avenue
2296 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage.
Southborough
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
Southborough
4831 Harrier Ridge Dr
4831 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
Nice town home with easy access to Ft. Carson features central air conditioning, 5 piece master bathroom, small fenced yard, and a 2 car detached garage! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,520 sq. ft.
Park Hill
941 Tampico Ct
941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old.
Stratmoor Hills
3836 Packers Point
3836 Packers Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home will welcome you with 1374 square feet of living space! Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave.
