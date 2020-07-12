Apartment List
/
CO
/
fountain
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:51 PM

205 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8344 Firecracker Trl
8344 Firecracker Trail, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2831 sqft
8344 Firecracker Trl Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 4/3/2 Fountain Valley Home Close to Ft Carson and Peterson AFB!!! - Beautiful newer 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 story home. Front study/office with french doors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1305 Lords Hill Dr
1305 Lords Hill Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
One level living with Central Air. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has walk in closet and private 5 pc Master bath with oval soaking tub and large shower. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Eat in kitchen walks out to back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
985 Square Dance Lane
985 Square Dance Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1859 sqft
Beautiful home in Countryside, close to schools and minutes from shopping. The backyard is newly landscaped. Home features stainless steel appliances, wood fireplace, 4 Levels of Living space and A/C.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8143 Belleterre Drive
8143 Belleterre Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2542 sqft
This perfectly maintained home in Cross Creek neighborhood is within walking distance to parks, stores, restaurants, and food. The large living room has tons of natural light and high vaulted ceilings, built-in bookcases and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7131 Creekfront Drive
7131 Creekfront Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7131 Creekfront Drive in Fountain. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 N. Race Street
313 North Race Street, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
625 sqft
313 N. Race Street Available 08/07/20 Fountain Duplex Unit Close to Fort Carson and Peterson AFB!!! - 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex unit. Private fenced yard with concrete patio. Off-street parking. No laundry facilities.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7475 Countryside Grove
7475 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1290 sqft
7475 Countryside Grove - 12 - 24 MONTHS BUILT 2009 GROUP 2 Contemporary 2 story townhome. 2 bedroom each with a full bathroom. central air. 2 parking spaces. New interior paint, carpet (2019) Near Ftn / Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 Stockton Dr.
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2490 sqft
7806 Stockton Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great Home Close to Military Installations! - Beautiful energy-efficient home with a great location! 2-story, corner lot with spacious covered outdoor patio. 3 car garage. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7625 Barn Owl Dr.
7625 Barn Owl Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1105 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath - Lovely one story rancher with beautiful Colorado views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10515 Country Park Point
10515 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9415 Fence Post Court
9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1302 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7476 Sandy Springs Point
7476 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1625 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our Townhome only minutes from Ft. Carson. The end unit townhome is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage, in great condition.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1802 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
922 S Candlestar Loop
922 S Candlestar Loop, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
849 Regent Court
849 Regent Court, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1448 sqft
FOUNTAIN 2-STORY HOME IN GREAT CONDITION. RICH LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL & STAIRS. UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 BRMS, BATH, & LOFT AREA. FRENCH DOORS LEAD OUT TO BACKYARD, WARM COLORS & CENTRAL AIR. MATURE NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR FORT CARSON'S GATE 20.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7471 Araia Drive
7471 Araia Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2336 sqft
Single family home close to Ft. Carson. The home was built in 2012 and has all of the upgrades from the builder to include 4 bedrooms and a 3 car garage with backyard access.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7860 Sandy Springs Point
7860 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1186 sqft
Charming and updated home with modern touches. The front porch is perfect for welcoming guests or enjoying the sunshine.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
640 Rye Ridge Rd
640 Rye Ridge Road, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2126 sqft
640 Rye Ridge Rd Available 08/01/20 Fountain Valley Ranch Style Home - Large four bedroom ranch style home with finished basement.Over 2100 sq. feet of finished living space.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7375 Countryside Grove
7375 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1178 sqft
7375 Countryside Grove Available 07/15/20 Lovely Townhome in Fountain - Well kept two bedroom, two bath home in the Countryside Townhome community in Fountain, Colorado. Close to Ft. Carson; mountain views from rear of property.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley Ranch
64 Security Blvd
64 Security Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
Update charming ranch style home in Fountain Valley! This one includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. This home also features a covered patio and fenced back yard. This one is a stand out in the neighborhood! 936 sq. ft.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fountain, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain 3 BedroomsFountain Accessible Apartments
Fountain Apartments with BalconyFountain Apartments with GarageFountain Apartments with GymFountain Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFountain Apartments with Parking
Fountain Apartments with PoolFountain Apartments with Washer-DryerFountain Dog Friendly ApartmentsFountain Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COMonument, CO
Castle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, COWoodmoor, CO
Cimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College