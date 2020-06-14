Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fountain renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
22 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
7834 Treehouse Ter
7834 Treehouse Trail, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4006 sqft
Light and Bright and like new! Immaculate condition! Main living area open to the formal dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway Park
22 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Stratmoor Hills
21 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Park Hill
4 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3665 Strawberry Field Gr G
3665 Strawberry Field Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1137 sqft
Upper level condo Strawberry Fields - Upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking the tennis courts at Strawberry Fields condo complex. Gated community with outdoor pool, gym, tennis courts. Water and sewer are included.
Results within 10 miles of Fountain
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Garden Ranch
4 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
652 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Palmer Park
22 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$992
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Broadmoor Bluffs
21 Units Available
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Broadmoor
8 Units Available
25 Broadmoor
25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
920 sqft
Cozy Colorado Springs apartments overlook meticulously manicured gardens. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and large closets in modern units. On-site swimming pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Near Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Skyway
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$875
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Skyway
12 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Palmer Park
11 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Palmer Park
6 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Eastborough
3 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Pleasant Valley
15 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fountain, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fountain renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

