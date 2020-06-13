Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO with garage

Fountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9415 Fence Post Court
9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1302 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7476 Sandy Springs Point
7476 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1625 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our Townhome only minutes from Ft. Carson. The end unit townhome is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage, in great condition.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8330 Hurley Dr
8330 Hurley Drive, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
8330 Hurley Dr Available 06/22/20 Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2169 McCleary Ln
2169 Mccleary Lane, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2384 sqft
Fantastic, roomy, 2384 square foot home near bases! This home has a 2 car garage, finished basement, fireplace, and more. Pets allowed, subject to approval. Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7512 Sandy Springs Point
7512 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1625 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change. Additional monthly filter fee applies.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11081 Buckhead Place
11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1676 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7565 Barn Owl Drive
7565 Barn Owl Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1787 sqft
Nice 4 bed 3.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
809 Daffodil Street
809 Daffodil Street, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2620 sqft
4 bedroom very clean home just minutes to Fort Carson and walking distance to schools. Updated interior with new flooring, interior paint and more! Large fenced in backyard.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7806 Stockton Drive
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2490 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on Corner Lot w/3 car garage & Side Service Door. 10X26 Covered Patio, 4 bedrooms and bonus upstairs lounge area.. Office is on the Main Level. Walk-in master closet and upstairs laundry room.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1802 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
922 S Candlestar Loop
922 S Candlestar Loop, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7355 Waterwheel St
7355 Waterwheel Street, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
7355 Waterwheel - 2 or 3 year Lease, Built in 1987, Group 2: Newer interior paint, plank flooring on main level, and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main level has formal living and dining room, kitchen with eating space, oak cabinets.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
112 Judson St.
112 Judson Street, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1820 sqft
112 Judson St. Available 07/01/20 Spacious rancher in quiet neighborhood. - Welcome to a spacious ranch style home, with a finished basement on a large lot. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10644 Deer Meadow Circle
10644 Deer Meadow Circle, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2238 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lorson Ranch. Open kitchen and great room with laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with extra-large walk-in closet and bonus storage closet.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6359 Tranters Creek Way
6359 Transters Creek Way, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2414 sqft
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home in Lorson Ranch. Open layout! New LVT flooring will be installed on the main level. The large kitchen features tons of cabinets & granite counter tops and walks out to the spacious fenced in back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fountain, CO

Fountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

