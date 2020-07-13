/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
148 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2209 sqft
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7879 Wythe Dr
7879 Wythe Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2392 sqft
Available 08/04/20 Spacious Two Story Fountain Home - Property Id: 302448 Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath Fountain home. Brand new stainless steel appliances in kitchen and newly refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7167 Araia Dr
7167 Araia Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1971 sqft
7167 Araia Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4-bedroom home in Fountain - Large open kitchen with island, living room with gas fireplace, good sized bedrooms, large fenced in back yard with playset. Close to Ft. Carson. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4852492)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1305 Lords Hill Dr
1305 Lords Hill Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1466 sqft
One level living with Central Air. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master has walk in closet and private 5 pc Master bath with oval soaking tub and large shower. Great room w/ gas fireplace, Eat in kitchen walks out to back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 N. Race Street
313 North Race Street, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$895
625 sqft
313 N. Race Street Available 08/07/20 Fountain Duplex Unit Close to Fort Carson and Peterson AFB!!! - 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex unit. Private fenced yard with concrete patio. Off-street parking. No laundry facilities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7431 Willow Pines Place
7431 Willow Pines Place, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2810 sqft
Willow Pines Place - Ranch Built in 2007. Approx 2810 total sq ft with finished sq ft. Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, disposal, Three bedrooms located on the main level and 2 bedrooms on the lower level.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7175 Araia Dr
7175 Araia Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2591 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story 3 bedroom home with A/C - This is a gorgeous 2 story home, with a 3 bedrooms and air conditioning! Formal living room with coat closet. Kitchen has a pantry, island, and all the appliances are included.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7806 Stockton Dr.
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2490 sqft
7806 Stockton Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great Home Close to Military Installations! - Beautiful energy-efficient home with a great location! 2-story, corner lot with spacious covered outdoor patio. 3 car garage. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
303 North Santa Fe Avenue - 4
303 N Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, CO
Studio
$750
230 sqft
One level living at its finest! This studio apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8
207 N Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, CO
Studio
$775
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One level living at its finest! This studio apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely
1 of 7
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1480 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Single family home - Property Id: 236741 two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7239 Araia Dr
7239 Araia Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 08/03/20 Three Bedroom near Fort Carson - Property Id: 307028 Three bedroom home close to Fort Carson with unfinished basement. All bedrooms upstairs, master has attached five piece bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7375 Countryside Grove
7375 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1178 sqft
7375 Countryside Grove Available 07/15/20 Lovely Townhome in Fountain - Well kept two bedroom, two bath home in the Countryside Townhome community in Fountain, Colorado. Close to Ft. Carson; mountain views from rear of property.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6793 Galpin Dr
6793 Galpin Dr, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2326 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Larson Ranch Home with Huge Master - Property Id: 319206 Larson Ranch home a must see. The master is huge with attached bath and walk in closet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Fountain Valley Ranch
64 Security Blvd
64 Security Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
Update charming ranch style home in Fountain Valley! This one includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. This home also features a covered patio and fenced back yard. This one is a stand out in the neighborhood! 936 sq. ft.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
162 Ithaca Street
162 Ithaca Street, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,625
2237 sqft
162 Ithaca Street Available 08/05/20 162 Ithaca St - Fountain Valley - Widefield area Ranch with finished basement built in 1963. Approx. 2,237 total sq ft with 2,133 finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances and air conditioning.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
126 Widefield Boulevard
126 Widefield Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1794 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Colorado Springs! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
7360 Songbird Drive
7360 Songbird Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1230 sqft
Taking applications now. Currently two bedrooms, however, the lower level finished basement with full bathroom and stand up shower could easily be converted to a third bedroom.
