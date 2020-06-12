/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
61 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
17 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
9415 Fence Post Court
9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1302 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
10535 Country Park Point
10535 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
10535 Country Park Point Available 07/01/20 10535 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
10515 Country Park Point
10515 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
10515 Country Park Point Available 07/10/20 10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
10574 Country Park Point
10574 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1306 sqft
10574 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson.-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
7475 Countryside Grove
7475 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1290 sqft
7475 Countryside Grove - 12 - 24 MONTHS BUILT 2009 GROUP 2 Contemporary 2 story townhome. 2 bedroom each with a full bathroom. central air. 2 parking spaces. New interior paint, carpet (2019) Near Ftn / Ft.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
319 Trapper Lane
319 Trapper Lane, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located minutes from Ft. Carson! Parking for 2 vehicles with a one car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10559 Country Park Point
10559 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
10559 Country Park Point Available 05/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom townhouse For Rent on Country Park Pt - Welcome home to this cozy move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Fountain, near Fort Carson & close to all conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7512 Sandy Springs Point
7512 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1625 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change. Additional monthly filter fee applies.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Stratmoor Hills
19 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3803 Venice Grove
3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416 Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck.
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
2997 E Fountain Blvd
2997 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
Very Nice 1575 sqft Condo Home Utilities included - Property Id: 282260 Utilities included! Very Nice 1,575 sq ft, 2 bedroom / 2 bath, & additional Family Room and Office in Finished Basement, remodeled End Unit Condo.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Gateway Park
1 Unit Available
4302 Hawks Lookout Ln
4302 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1491 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with centrail air. - Great 2 bedroom townhome with central air. Home has been recently remodeled. This is a must see. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4092708)
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Gateway Park
1 Unit Available
2428 Lexington Village Lane
2428 Lexington Village Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1547 sqft
2428 Lexington Village Lane Available 07/10/20 2428 Lexington Village Lane - Spectacular recently remodeled 2 or 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo has a finished basement that can be used as a family room or possible 3rd bedroom.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2039 Creekridge Point
2039 Creekridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1306 sqft
This adorable , pet friendly 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town home will not last long!!! This spacious unit welcomes you with an open living area, kitchen with dining area and all major appliances included (including dishwasher & microwave!) and a half
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7512 Sandy Springs Point
7512 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1625 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change. Additional monthly filter fee applies.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2771 Brooksedge View
2771 Brooksedge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1292 sqft
Gorgeous Town Home with a great location and beautiful views. 1,292 Square Feet! Includes 2 Beds, 2.5 Bath! Kitchen includes appliances! School District 2! Conveniently close to Fort Carson, Peterson AFB, Popular Shopping, Parks, Schools.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3624 Iguana Drive
3624 Iguana Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
992 sqft
Coffee on the deck with a view of Pikes Peak. Galley kitchen overlooks the open dining and living area. Living area has wood burning fireplace with view of Pikes Peak. 2 bedroom 2 bath. Masters bedroom has private bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
3925 Berkley Court
3925 Berkley Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1222 sqft
Don't miss this unique, dog friendly townhome located right next to Fort Carson! Home has a sunken fire pit on the main level as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and floors on the main floor. Close to shopping and new restaurants on S Nevada.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1564 Monterey Road
1564 Monterey Road, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1155 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath near Peterson AFB and Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2706 Tumblewood Grv
2706 Tumblewood Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1292 sqft
No pets.
Similar Pages
Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain 3 BedroomsFountain Accessible Apartments
Fountain Apartments with BalconyFountain Apartments with GarageFountain Apartments with GymFountain Apartments with Hardwood Floors