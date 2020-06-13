133 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
22 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8330 Hurley Dr
8330 Hurley Drive, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
8330 Hurley Dr Available 06/22/20 Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
7834 Treehouse Ter
7834 Treehouse Trail, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4006 sqft
Light and Bright and like new! Immaculate condition! Main living area open to the formal dining area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2209 sqft
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6784 Ventana Lane
6784 Ventana Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Fountain! Great yard on a huge corner lot! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7363 Countryside Grove
7363 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom. New flooring, appliances, carpet, paint & so much more. Spacious kitchen with eat in space & walk out to yard. Dog friendly. A MUST SEE!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
11081 Buckhead Place
11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1676 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1802 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Single family home - Property Id: 236741 two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6820 Simcoe Dr
6820 Simcoe Dr, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
6820 Simcoe Dr Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Rancher Close to Peterson and Fort Carson!!! - This beautiful rancher featuresGranite countertops and stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
10644 Deer Meadow Circle
10644 Deer Meadow Circle, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2238 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in Lorson Ranch. Open kitchen and great room with laminate flooring throughout. Master bedroom has adjoining master bath with extra-large walk-in closet and bonus storage closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2168 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
63 Watson Boulevard
63 Watson Boulevard, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
$1700 with a maintenance agreement. Visit https://newgenerationhomesco.com/application/ to fill out an application or review our company requirements.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6940 KETCHUM DR
6940 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2843 sqft
Fountain Valley 2-Story - Wonderful 2-story w/unfinished walkout bsmt* main level features a living/dining room combo, large open kitchen w/island, pantry, dining area w/bay window opens up to a cozy family room w/gas FP with built-ins, walk out*
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fountain, CO

Finding an apartment in Fountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

