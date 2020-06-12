/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
113 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO
Verified
1 of 117
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1044 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10535 Country Park Point
10535 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
10535 Country Park Point Available 07/01/20 10535 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10515 Country Park Point
10515 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
10515 Country Park Point Available 07/10/20 10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10574 Country Park Point
10574 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1306 sqft
10574 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson.-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7475 Countryside Grove
7475 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1290 sqft
7475 Countryside Grove - 12 - 24 MONTHS BUILT 2009 GROUP 2 Contemporary 2 story townhome. 2 bedroom each with a full bathroom. central air. 2 parking spaces. New interior paint, carpet (2019) Near Ftn / Ft.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
9415 Fence Post Court
9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1302 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
319 Trapper Lane
319 Trapper Lane, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located minutes from Ft. Carson! Parking for 2 vehicles with a one car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7512 Sandy Springs Point
7512 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1625 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change. Additional monthly filter fee applies.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6679 Provincial Drive
6679 Provincial Dr, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newly Updated 2 Full Bedroom, 1 full bathroom MOVE IN READY home in highly sought after Fountain! This extra spacious two story home is located in a fourplex on a large corner lot.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10559 Country Park Point
10559 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
10559 Country Park Point Available 05/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom townhouse For Rent on Country Park Pt - Welcome home to this cozy move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in Fountain, near Fort Carson & close to all conveniences.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Stratmoor Hills
19 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
Park Hill
4 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4319 Ericson Drive 1
4319 Ericson Drive, Stratmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
918 sqft
Mountain View Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 31216 Beautiful 2br 1bth apartment for rent located conveniently within 1 mile of Fort Carson, Pikes Peak Community College and the new shopping center on Venetucci Blvd.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1057 Acapulco Court
1057 Acapulco Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
858 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo! - This fully remodeled condo is a must see! New flooring, cabinets, countertops, and paint! Enjoy the convenience of the ground level end unit.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
2997 E Fountain Blvd
2997 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
Very Nice 1575 sqft Condo Home Utilities included - Property Id: 282260 Utilities included! Very Nice 1,575 sq ft, 2 bedroom / 2 bath, & additional Family Room and Office in Finished Basement, remodeled End Unit Condo.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
2562 Astrozon Circle
2562 Astrozon Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Pikes Peak Park Sub 4 Plex - 12 month lease with 12th month FREE! 4 plex, main floor unit that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Full kitchen with all the appliances. Full size washer and dryer. New carpet and paint. Private parking.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway Park
1 Unit Available
4302 Hawks Lookout Ln
4302 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1491 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with centrail air. - Great 2 bedroom townhome with central air. Home has been recently remodeled. This is a must see. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4092708)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway Park
1 Unit Available
2366 Lexington Village Lane
2366 Lexington Village Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
2366 Lexington Village Lane Available 07/10/20 2366 Lexington Village - Large ranch style condominium with finished basement. This 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bathroom will go fast. Lots of natural light and vaulted ceiling.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
960 Acapulco Ct
960 Acapulco Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$995
858 sqft
960 Acapulco Ct Available 07/10/20 Charming 2 Bedroom Second Story Condo with easy access to everything! - Property features cozy layout.
Similar Pages
Fountain 1 BedroomsFountain 2 BedroomsFountain 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFountain 3 BedroomsFountain Accessible Apartments
Fountain Apartments with BalconyFountain Apartments with GarageFountain Apartments with GymFountain Apartments with Hardwood Floors