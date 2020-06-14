Apartment List
73 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO with hardwood floors

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
11081 Buckhead Place
11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1676 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9350 Cormorant Dr
9350 Cormorant Drive, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1802 sqft
Come see this lovely 2 story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8154 Cedar Chase Dr
8154 Cedar Chase Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2100 sqft
Single family home - Property Id: 236741 two-story home with finished basement. very clean and well maintain property, Large Kitchen has Upgraded Large Cabinets with pull-out drawers, tile back-splash, and large pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Fountain

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
10761 Traders Parkway
10761 Traders Pkwy, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2266 sqft
This newly built 3 bed, 2.5 bath is loaded with extra space, amenities, and upgrades. Additional space includes a room with French doors, perfect for a formal dining area or home office, and an upstairs loft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.
Results within 5 miles of Fountain
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Stratmoor Hills
18 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,239
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Gateway Park
20 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
1260 Canoe Creek Drive
1260 Canoe Creek Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2900 sqft
1260 Canoe Creek Drive Available 07/16/20 Four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2,900sf- 1/2 mile from Fort Carson - Great 2 story home with hardwood floors in kitchen and hallway, new carpet on main level and basement, -well appointed kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cheyenne Hills
1 Unit Available
3294 Apogee View
3294 Apogee View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1229 sqft
3294 Apogee View Available 07/09/20 Very Clean Townhome in gated community - ***PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO CONFIRM ALL THE INFORMATION ON THIS PROPERTY AT WWW.PROADVANTAGEPM.COM*** YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
4317 Prestige Point
4317 Prestige Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
4317 Prestige Point Available 07/13/20 WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOME - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2723 Scotchbroom Point
2723 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1507 sqft
This great end unit townhome is located close to Ft. Carson. The main level has laminate wood floors and large open kitchen.There is a half bath for guests on the main level as well.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Stratmoor Hills
1 Unit Available
505 Catalina Drive
505 Catalina Drive, Stratmoor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2025 sqft
Gorgeous tri-level home with a master suite featuring a full bath and a walkout to the back yard. Wood flooring is original with the home. Huge covered deck out back with plenty of room for entertaining.

1 of 37

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3251 Poughkeepsie Dr
3251 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3980 sqft
Spacious 5 Bedroom Stucco Home - Property Id: 233516 Beautiful & spacious single-family home located in a family and military friendly neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
913 Tampico Ct - 1
913 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
968 sqft
AVAILABLE May 1st! 2 BR | 1.5 BA | 1 Car Garage | Rent = $1200 Total Finished Sq.

1 of 24

Last updated October 25 at 11:08pm
Southborough
1 Unit Available
5063 Sacred Feather Drive
5063 Sacred Feather Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2617 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1106813?source=marketing This spacious home in Soaring Eagles won't last long.
Results within 10 miles of Fountain
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fountain, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fountain renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

