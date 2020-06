Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Short Term May-July - Property Id: 263314



825 Gallup Road



The student tenants all lost their jobs in March. They have found two girls for the upper bedrooms and the two lower bedrooms are available May 1-July 31 2020. New students moving in August 1st.



Upper Level

-2 bedrooms

-1 bath

-kitchen with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, disposal

-dining area

-living room

-closet

-deck on West side



Lower Level

-2 bedrooms

-1 bath

-utility room with washer & dryer

-living room

-closet



One car garage.

Room for four vehicles off-street.

Front yard is mulched...back yard mowing service.



$1900 per month



No pets or a pet rent considered.



I have owned the house since 2004 and am quickly responsive to any issues that may arise and also perform the maintenance/repairs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263314

