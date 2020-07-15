700 Ponderosa Dr..

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath duplex in West Fort Collins! - Available July 8th



This bright, 3-bedroom duplex is located in West Fort Collins, down the street from City Park! The location provides easy access to shopping and outdoor activities with a short 6 minute drive to CSU.



Features of this property include a one car, attached garage and a fenced back yard. Residents are required to put all utilities int heir name. Pets are considered with additional $300 deposit per pet and proof of spay/neuter. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and dog(s) must be over 1 year.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.



