700 Ponderosa Dr..
Fort Collins, CO
700 Ponderosa Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

700 Ponderosa Dr.

700 Ponderosa Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

700 Ponderosa Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Ponderosa Dr. · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1293 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath duplex in West Fort Collins! - Available July 8th

This bright, 3-bedroom duplex is located in West Fort Collins, down the street from City Park! The location provides easy access to shopping and outdoor activities with a short 6 minute drive to CSU.

Features of this property include a one car, attached garage and a fenced back yard. Residents are required to put all utilities int heir name. Pets are considered with additional $300 deposit per pet and proof of spay/neuter. Some breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab and dog(s) must be over 1 year.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.

(RLNE3224310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 700 Ponderosa Dr. have any available units?
700 Ponderosa Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Ponderosa Dr. have?
Some of 700 Ponderosa Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Ponderosa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
700 Ponderosa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Ponderosa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Ponderosa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 700 Ponderosa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 700 Ponderosa Dr. offers parking.
Does 700 Ponderosa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Ponderosa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Ponderosa Dr. have a pool?
No, 700 Ponderosa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 700 Ponderosa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 700 Ponderosa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Ponderosa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Ponderosa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

