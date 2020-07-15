Amenities

6621 Antigua Dr #5 Available 08/24/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom townhome located near open space and trails - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath home features:

Cozy fireplace

Easy access to I-25

1793 sq ft

Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room

Built in 2000

All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer (no repair/replace)

Central A/C and forced air heat

1 car detached garage

Enclosed fenced area

2 story home

Near Southridge Greens Golf Course

Master walk in closet with vaulted ceilings

HOA pays for water/sewer and trash, included in rent

Tenant pays electric and gas separately

Section 8 accepted: no

Dogs under 25 lbs welcome with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee

No Cats Allowed



