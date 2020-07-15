All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like
6621 Antigua Dr #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
6621 Antigua Dr #5
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

6621 Antigua Dr #5

6621 Antigua Drive · (720) 729-9115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6621 Antigua Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stanton Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6621 Antigua Dr #5 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,695

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6621 Antigua Dr #5 Available 08/24/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom townhome located near open space and trails - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

This spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath home features:
Cozy fireplace
Easy access to I-25
1793 sq ft
Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room
Built in 2000
All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer (no repair/replace)
Central A/C and forced air heat
1 car detached garage
Enclosed fenced area
2 story home
Near Southridge Greens Golf Course
Master walk in closet with vaulted ceilings
HOA pays for water/sewer and trash, included in rent
Tenant pays electric and gas separately
Section 8 accepted: no
Dogs under 25 lbs welcome with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
RES61220

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9115

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN ONE WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4214028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 have any available units?
6621 Antigua Dr #5 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 have?
Some of 6621 Antigua Dr #5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Antigua Dr #5 currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Antigua Dr #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Antigua Dr #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6621 Antigua Dr #5 is pet friendly.
Does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 offer parking?
Yes, 6621 Antigua Dr #5 offers parking.
Does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6621 Antigua Dr #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 have a pool?
No, 6621 Antigua Dr #5 does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 have accessible units?
No, 6621 Antigua Dr #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Antigua Dr #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 Antigua Dr #5 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 BedroomsFort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury PlacesFort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman ParkRogers ParkDowntown Fort CollinsUniversity NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeAims Community College