6621 Antigua Dr #5.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom townhome located near open space and trails
This spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath home features:
Cozy fireplace
Easy access to I-25
1793 sq ft
Hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room
Built in 2000
All appliances included (refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer (no repair/replace)
Central A/C and forced air heat
1 car detached garage
Enclosed fenced area
2 story home
Near Southridge Greens Golf Course
Master walk in closet with vaulted ceilings
HOA pays for water/sewer and trash, included in rent
Tenant pays electric and gas separately
Section 8 accepted: no
Dogs under 25 lbs welcome with $250.00 non-refundable pet fee
*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.
*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.
*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.
*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.
*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.
No Cats Allowed
