Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6444 Carmichael Street

6444 Carmichael Street · (970) 226-5600
Location

6444 Carmichael Street, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Westchase

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6444 Carmichael Street · Avail. Aug 4

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1541 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6444 Carmichael Street Available 08/04/20 Welcoming 3-Bedroom Home! - Available August 4th

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in South Fort Collins. An open floor plan adds to the many comforts of this home including vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a cozy deck overlooking a greenbelt, 2-car garage, central heat and air, a full-size unfinished basement, master bath with luxurious double shower heads and more!

The elegant kitchen features a gas stove, built-in microwave, double door refrigerator, and beautiful cabinets. This prime location is in the Poudre School District with The Goddard School across the street and Bacon Elementary just a short walk away. One small dog considered with additional $300 deposit, some breed restrictions apply. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents" tab. Sorry, no cats allowed.

Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all landscaping and snow removal.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. You can find U+2 info here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3194179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6444 Carmichael Street have any available units?
6444 Carmichael Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 6444 Carmichael Street have?
Some of 6444 Carmichael Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6444 Carmichael Street currently offering any rent specials?
6444 Carmichael Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6444 Carmichael Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6444 Carmichael Street is pet friendly.
Does 6444 Carmichael Street offer parking?
Yes, 6444 Carmichael Street does offer parking.
Does 6444 Carmichael Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6444 Carmichael Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6444 Carmichael Street have a pool?
No, 6444 Carmichael Street does not have a pool.
Does 6444 Carmichael Street have accessible units?
No, 6444 Carmichael Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6444 Carmichael Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6444 Carmichael Street does not have units with dishwashers.
