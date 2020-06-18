Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

6444 Carmichael Street Available 08/04/20 Welcoming 3-Bedroom Home! - Available August 4th



This home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood in South Fort Collins. An open floor plan adds to the many comforts of this home including vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, a cozy deck overlooking a greenbelt, 2-car garage, central heat and air, a full-size unfinished basement, master bath with luxurious double shower heads and more!



The elegant kitchen features a gas stove, built-in microwave, double door refrigerator, and beautiful cabinets. This prime location is in the Poudre School District with The Goddard School across the street and Bacon Elementary just a short walk away. One small dog considered with additional $300 deposit, some breed restrictions apply. Our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents" tab. Sorry, no cats allowed.



Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and are responsible for all landscaping and snow removal.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. You can find U+2 info here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



