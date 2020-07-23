All apartments in Fort Collins
621 Stoney Brook Road
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

621 Stoney Brook Road

621 Stoney Brook Road · (970) 776-9059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 Stoney Brook Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 621 Stoney Brook Road · Avail. Aug 1

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
621 Stoney Brook Road Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in South Fort Collins! - Don't miss out on this incredible 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home with attached garage in South Fort Collins! This home was built in 2012 with over 1,500 finished square feet. This home boasts a 3 car tandem garage, open floor plan, with large living and dining areas, laundry room with furnished washer/dryer, 3 large bedrooms located on the 2nd floor, master suite with attached master bath and walk in closet, large unfinished basement, fenced yard, forced air heat, central A/C, close to restaurants, Homestead and Fossil Creek Parks, Hazaleus Natural Area and offers easy access to Trilby, 287, Lemay and Timberline. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please.

**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**

*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.

Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.

Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:
-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.
-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent
-Employment verification
-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership
-Favorable credit report
-Good payment history
-No evictions or disputes with Landlords
-Criminal History

Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.

*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4264703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Stoney Brook Road have any available units?
621 Stoney Brook Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Stoney Brook Road have?
Some of 621 Stoney Brook Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Stoney Brook Road currently offering any rent specials?
621 Stoney Brook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Stoney Brook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Stoney Brook Road is pet friendly.
Does 621 Stoney Brook Road offer parking?
Yes, 621 Stoney Brook Road offers parking.
Does 621 Stoney Brook Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Stoney Brook Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Stoney Brook Road have a pool?
No, 621 Stoney Brook Road does not have a pool.
Does 621 Stoney Brook Road have accessible units?
No, 621 Stoney Brook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Stoney Brook Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Stoney Brook Road has units with dishwashers.
