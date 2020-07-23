Amenities

621 Stoney Brook Road Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in South Fort Collins! - Don't miss out on this incredible 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home with attached garage in South Fort Collins! This home was built in 2012 with over 1,500 finished square feet. This home boasts a 3 car tandem garage, open floor plan, with large living and dining areas, laundry room with furnished washer/dryer, 3 large bedrooms located on the 2nd floor, master suite with attached master bath and walk in closet, large unfinished basement, fenced yard, forced air heat, central A/C, close to restaurants, Homestead and Fossil Creek Parks, Hazaleus Natural Area and offers easy access to Trilby, 287, Lemay and Timberline. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets please.



**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**



*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.



Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.



Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:

-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.

-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent

-Employment verification

-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership

-Favorable credit report

-Good payment history

-No evictions or disputes with Landlords

-Criminal History



Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.



*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply



No Pets Allowed



