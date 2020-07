Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

615 Wood St Unit A Available 10/01/20 615 Wood Street A - Come enjoy contemporary, low maintenance living in this custom-built property in Old Town. This town home style condo features open concept living including vaulted ceilings, concrete counters, custom cabinets and hardwood floors with the benefits of an attached 2 car garage. Spend time outside relaxing in front of the outdoor fireplace or enjoying the second story terrace off your private master suite. All this and close to bike trails and all of the amenities of Old Town!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902457)