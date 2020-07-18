Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

440 Zeppelin Way Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous Twin Home Minutes from Old Town - This lovely twin home was built in 2017 and is conveniently situated in the new Mosaic community, minutes from Old Town or I-25. All appliances are provided for your convenience including a gas range, and washer/dryer set. The attached garage, fenced yard, and sprinkler system will make life easy... and the central air conditioning will make life comfortable! Enjoy the mountain views from your 2nd story master suite including walk in closet. Call for a private tour!



DEPOSIT: includes a pre-paid carpet cleaning deposit.



UTILITIES: Sewer and trash are a monthly flat rate of $75. Tenants pay other utilities.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Prefer 1 max under 50lb. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



