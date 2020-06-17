401 Linden St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bike storage garage

2 free weeks of rent in June! This is your Colorado dream home come true! A 2-bed, 2.5 bath brand new condo in the heart of Old Town Ft Collins and in the historic River District that just screams "Colorado". Brand new with high end luxury finished, full size washer/dryer included, stainless steel appliances, and more! With oversized windows on two sides of the condo, you get both picturesque mountain views along with tantalizing river views. Foodies and brew lovers alike will fall in love with the short walks to downtown restaurants and unique Colorado style breweries and distilleries. Call us today to begin living your Colorado dream!