401 Linden St
401 Linden St

401 Linden Street · (970) 818-9310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Linden Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
River Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-334 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bike storage
garage
2 free weeks of rent in June! This is your Colorado dream home come true! A 2-bed, 2.5 bath brand new condo in the heart of Old Town Ft Collins and in the historic River District that just screams "Colorado". Brand new with high end luxury finished, full size washer/dryer included, stainless steel appliances, and more! With oversized windows on two sides of the condo, you get both picturesque mountain views along with tantalizing river views. Foodies and brew lovers alike will fall in love with the short walks to downtown restaurants and unique Colorado style breweries and distilleries. Call us today to begin living your Colorado dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Linden St have any available units?
401 Linden St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Linden St have?
Some of 401 Linden St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Linden St currently offering any rent specials?
401 Linden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Linden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Linden St is pet friendly.
Does 401 Linden St offer parking?
Yes, 401 Linden St does offer parking.
Does 401 Linden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Linden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Linden St have a pool?
No, 401 Linden St does not have a pool.
Does 401 Linden St have accessible units?
No, 401 Linden St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Linden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Linden St has units with dishwashers.
