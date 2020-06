Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

325 East Mulberry Lower Available 07/08/20 Exposed Brick- Cozy 2 Bedroom Basement style apartment below Tattoo Studio - Beautiful 2 bedroom! Lots of character. Newly updated. Commercial tenant upstairs. Water, sewer and trash included!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home, or ALL members applying are related by blood.



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Dogs Allowed



