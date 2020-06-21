316 Locust St. Upper

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath, Bright Bungalow in Old Town - Property Id: 1734



In the heart of Old Town, Fort Collins and only 3 blocks from CSU! This bright classic Old Town Bungalow is in the perfect location and features: Private Entrance with bright sun porch, 2 bright bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Large eat in Kitchen and adjacent dining room. Private laundry with washer and dryer in unit. Shared garage with lots of storage. Huge shared fenced in back yard with mature trees, fruit trees and patio. This is the main level of an over/under duplex. Will consider one well behaved pet with a separate pet deposit. NO Smoking.



Flexible Move in January 5 - February 1, 2020

$1500 per month + utilities, $1500 Deposit required,

$45 application fee, includes background check.

EMAIL ONLY if you are interested or have questions! *NO PHONE CALLS* Thank you!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1734

No Dogs Allowed



