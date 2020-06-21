All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 316 Locust St. Upper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
316 Locust St. Upper
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

316 Locust St. Upper

316 Locust Street · (970) 420-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

316 Locust Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath, Bright Bungalow in Old Town - Property Id: 1734

In the heart of Old Town, Fort Collins and only 3 blocks from CSU! This bright classic Old Town Bungalow is in the perfect location and features: Private Entrance with bright sun porch, 2 bright bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Large eat in Kitchen and adjacent dining room. Private laundry with washer and dryer in unit. Shared garage with lots of storage. Huge shared fenced in back yard with mature trees, fruit trees and patio. This is the main level of an over/under duplex. Will consider one well behaved pet with a separate pet deposit. NO Smoking.

Flexible Move in January 5 - February 1, 2020
$1500 per month + utilities, $1500 Deposit required,
$45 application fee, includes background check.
EMAIL ONLY if you are interested or have questions! *NO PHONE CALLS* Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1734
Property Id 1734

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Locust St. Upper have any available units?
316 Locust St. Upper has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Locust St. Upper have?
Some of 316 Locust St. Upper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Locust St. Upper currently offering any rent specials?
316 Locust St. Upper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Locust St. Upper pet-friendly?
No, 316 Locust St. Upper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 316 Locust St. Upper offer parking?
Yes, 316 Locust St. Upper does offer parking.
Does 316 Locust St. Upper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Locust St. Upper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Locust St. Upper have a pool?
No, 316 Locust St. Upper does not have a pool.
Does 316 Locust St. Upper have accessible units?
No, 316 Locust St. Upper does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Locust St. Upper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Locust St. Upper has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 316 Locust St. Upper?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity