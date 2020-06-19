308 S. Howes St.

Amenities
Furnished, Beautiful Old Town Property - Property Id: 279460
Fully Furnished, Short Term Rental, Prefer Renting By The Week, $850.00 Per Week. Beautiful House In Old Town/Down Town Fort Collins. Walking Distance To Lincoln Center, Downtown, Restaurants etc. No Garage Provided. Huge Beautiful Backyard & Deck. No Pets Allowed. Utilities Included. Internet Included. TV's Are Smart TV's So You Can Stream Your Own Netflix etc., Cable TV Not Provided. No Cleaning Service Provided While Occupied. Please Call For Dates Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279460
No Pets Allowed
