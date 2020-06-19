308 S. Howes St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Furnished, Beautiful Old Town Property - Property Id: 279460



Fully Furnished, Short Term Rental, Prefer Renting By The Week, $850.00 Per Week. Beautiful House In Old Town/Down Town Fort Collins. Walking Distance To Lincoln Center, Downtown, Restaurants etc. No Garage Provided. Huge Beautiful Backyard & Deck. No Pets Allowed. Utilities Included. Internet Included. TV's Are Smart TV's So You Can Stream Your Own Netflix etc., Cable TV Not Provided. No Cleaning Service Provided While Occupied. Please Call For Dates Available.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279460

Property Id 279460



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5778241)