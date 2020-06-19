All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2300 Purdue Rd

2300 Purdue Road · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

2300 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Purdue Rd · Avail. Aug 5

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2300 Purdue Rd Available 08/05/20 Large OLD TOWN Home - Landscaped Haven in the Backyard - Brick Ranch Style home on Corner Lot of Columbia Rd and Purdue. All appliances including refrigerator, W/D included. Close to school. The basement has 1 Large nonconforming bedroom, plus a rec-room and mini Bar. Midtown Fort Collins plus walking distance to Max Bus. Super charming mid-century style upstairs, modern downstairs!

My House Property Services
leasing@myfortcollinshome.com
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3973399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Purdue Rd have any available units?
2300 Purdue Rd has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Purdue Rd have?
Some of 2300 Purdue Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Purdue Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Purdue Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Purdue Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Purdue Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Purdue Rd offer parking?
No, 2300 Purdue Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2300 Purdue Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Purdue Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Purdue Rd have a pool?
No, 2300 Purdue Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Purdue Rd have accessible units?
No, 2300 Purdue Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Purdue Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Purdue Rd has units with dishwashers.
