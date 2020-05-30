2106 Sandbur Drive

Amenities

August 3rd



Dog under 50lbs negotiable.



This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome. Some of the features include, central air, gas fireplace, 2-car garage, walk in-closet, stainless steel appliances, garden tub off master, Jack & Jill bath, covered front porch, just to name a few. Neighborhood pool access also comes with property. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing please call Emily at Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.



Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 Application fee per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 8/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.