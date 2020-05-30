All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:44 PM

2106 Sandbur Drive

2106 Sandbur Drive · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2106 Sandbur Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Side Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1622 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
August 3rd

Dog under 50lbs negotiable.

This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome. Some of the features include, central air, gas fireplace, 2-car garage, walk in-closet, stainless steel appliances, garden tub off master, Jack & Jill bath, covered front porch, just to name a few. Neighborhood pool access also comes with property. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing please call Emily at Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3.

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Sandbur Drive have any available units?
2106 Sandbur Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Sandbur Drive have?
Some of 2106 Sandbur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Sandbur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Sandbur Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Sandbur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Sandbur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Sandbur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Sandbur Drive does offer parking.
Does 2106 Sandbur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Sandbur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Sandbur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Sandbur Drive has a pool.
Does 2106 Sandbur Drive have accessible units?
No, 2106 Sandbur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Sandbur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Sandbur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
