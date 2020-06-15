All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:18 AM

2062 Cutting Horse Dr

2062 Cutting Horse Drive · (970) 541-4953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2062 Cutting Horse Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Side Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3511 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Bucking Horse Home near Jessup Farm! - Property Id: 30009

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Bucking Horse Subdivision near Jessup Farms Artisan Village with restaurants, coffee shop and brewery within walking distance. This home has it all, upgraded finishes, stainless steel appliances, GE Monogram stove and hood, double ovens, Nest Smart Thermostat, fenced backyard, large 17'x21' stamped concrete patio, big 5'x10' garden with drip system, no rear neighbors, home office, "command center," fireplace, elegant master bedroom, 5 piece master bathroom with large walk-in closet, extended 2.5 car garage that fits 2 cars and storage or work bench space.

Great schools! This home is in the Riffenburgh Elementary School, Lesher Middle School, Fort Collins High School zoning.

HOA offers a swimming pool to use during hot Colorado summers and large grass open space within walking distance!

More pictures coming soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/30009
Property Id 30009

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5647907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr have any available units?
2062 Cutting Horse Dr has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr have?
Some of 2062 Cutting Horse Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 Cutting Horse Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2062 Cutting Horse Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 Cutting Horse Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2062 Cutting Horse Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2062 Cutting Horse Dr does offer parking.
Does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2062 Cutting Horse Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2062 Cutting Horse Dr has a pool.
Does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr have accessible units?
No, 2062 Cutting Horse Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 Cutting Horse Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 Cutting Horse Dr has units with dishwashers.
