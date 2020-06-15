2062 Cutting Horse Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Bucking Horse Home near Jessup Farm! - Property Id: 30009



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Bucking Horse Subdivision near Jessup Farms Artisan Village with restaurants, coffee shop and brewery within walking distance. This home has it all, upgraded finishes, stainless steel appliances, GE Monogram stove and hood, double ovens, Nest Smart Thermostat, fenced backyard, large 17'x21' stamped concrete patio, big 5'x10' garden with drip system, no rear neighbors, home office, "command center," fireplace, elegant master bedroom, 5 piece master bathroom with large walk-in closet, extended 2.5 car garage that fits 2 cars and storage or work bench space.



Great schools! This home is in the Riffenburgh Elementary School, Lesher Middle School, Fort Collins High School zoning.



HOA offers a swimming pool to use during hot Colorado summers and large grass open space within walking distance!



More pictures coming soon!

Property Id 30009



No Pets Allowed



