Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2045 Prairie Hill Dr Available 08/18/20 Stunning 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Fort Collins - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.

4 bed 2.5 bath

2956 sq ft

Built in 2002

Washer and Dryer hook ups on the second floor

Kitchen opens up to large family room with fireplace

Master bedroom has a large 5 piece master bath

2 car attached garage

Corner Lot

Central A/C

Small dog approved with $250 non refundable pet fee. Caged animals ok. Please no cats.

Tenant pays all utilities

MF 6/4/20



To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-1341



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4174566)