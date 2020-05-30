All apartments in Fort Collins
2045 Prairie Hill Dr

2045 Prairie Hill Drive · (720) 707-1341
Location

2045 Prairie Hill Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Linden Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2045 Prairie Hill Dr · Avail. Aug 18

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2045 Prairie Hill Dr Available 08/18/20 Stunning 4 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Fort Collins - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.
4 bed 2.5 bath
2956 sq ft
Built in 2002
Washer and Dryer hook ups on the second floor
Kitchen opens up to large family room with fireplace
Master bedroom has a large 5 piece master bath
2 car attached garage
Corner Lot
Central A/C
Small dog approved with $250 non refundable pet fee. Caged animals ok. Please no cats.
Tenant pays all utilities
MF 6/4/20

To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-1341

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4174566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr have any available units?
2045 Prairie Hill Dr has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr have?
Some of 2045 Prairie Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Prairie Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Prairie Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Prairie Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Prairie Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Prairie Hill Dr does offer parking.
Does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Prairie Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2045 Prairie Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2045 Prairie Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Prairie Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Prairie Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
