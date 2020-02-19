All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1801 W Mulberry St

1801 West Mulberry Street · (970) 988-9356
Location

1801 West Mulberry Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Moore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath HUGE YARD NEAR DWNTWN FTC - Property Id: 247017

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, great laundry room and a HUGE fenced backyard.
Garage and two (2) large sheds in the large backyard for your use.
Tenant responsible for all utilities and trash, lawn mowing and snow shoveling.

Available: August 1st, 2020
Rent: $2,100.00
Security Deposit: $2,100.00
Pets welcome with additional Security Deposit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247017
Property Id 247017

(RLNE5804189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W Mulberry St have any available units?
1801 W Mulberry St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W Mulberry St have?
Some of 1801 W Mulberry St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W Mulberry St currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W Mulberry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W Mulberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 W Mulberry St is pet friendly.
Does 1801 W Mulberry St offer parking?
Yes, 1801 W Mulberry St does offer parking.
Does 1801 W Mulberry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 W Mulberry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W Mulberry St have a pool?
No, 1801 W Mulberry St does not have a pool.
Does 1801 W Mulberry St have accessible units?
No, 1801 W Mulberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W Mulberry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 W Mulberry St has units with dishwashers.
