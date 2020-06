Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1709 Morningside Dr Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 bed/1 bath Bungalow! - Cute bungalow with refinished hardwood floors, new paint and updated kitchen and bath. This home also has a new roof and new hot water heater. You'll love the space the large fenced backyard offers. Pets and grad students welcome! Call The Source today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5693402)