Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1706 Morningside Dr B

1706 Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Morningside Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Large 1 bd 1ba near CSU and Spring Creek Trail - Property Id: 221756

1 bed 1 bath available 8/1/2020. Garden-level unit of a duplex offers plenty of light and keeps cool during hot summer days. Located steps from Spring Creek trail and less than 1 mile from CSU, this apt has its own entrance, equipped with range, refrigerator and on-site W/D. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Back yard is completely fenced and pets are allowed. Breed restrictions do apply. Looking for a quiet tenant. Limited to one tenant only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221756
Property Id 221756

(RLNE5929712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Morningside Dr B have any available units?
1706 Morningside Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Morningside Dr B have?
Some of 1706 Morningside Dr B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Morningside Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Morningside Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Morningside Dr B pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Morningside Dr B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1706 Morningside Dr B offer parking?
No, 1706 Morningside Dr B does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Morningside Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Morningside Dr B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Morningside Dr B have a pool?
No, 1706 Morningside Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Morningside Dr B have accessible units?
No, 1706 Morningside Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Morningside Dr B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Morningside Dr B does not have units with dishwashers.
