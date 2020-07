Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming ranch home centrally located in Fort Collins! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom. Large living room with lots of light, wood burning fireplace and built in cabinets and bookshelf. Nice size kitchen with an enclosed back porch/sunroom. Large backyard to enjoy during the hot summer days. Storage shed. Walking distance to CSU and close to Old Town Fort Collins. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets Negotiable.



To schedule a showing call Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404. $35 Application Fee (includes $15 background/credit report and $20 administrative processing fee)



*Applicants must have a credit score of 600 or higher, pass background/ check and have satisfactory employment and rental/landlord history.

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Large Living Room

Fireplace

Enclosed Porch/Sunroom

Large Backyard with Storage Shed