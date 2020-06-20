All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:40 PM

1520 Faraday Circle

1520 Faraday Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Faraday Circle, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Collindale

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available July 3rd

Dog Negotiable under 40 lbs

This is a great 5 bed 4 bath home located in Collindale 1st Tee H.O.A. Some of the wonderful features of this home include a on-suite 5 piece bath, walk in closets, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, fenced back yard, central a/c, close to shopping, restaurants, just to name a few. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3

Applicants must be 23+

Application Fee $55.00 per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Faraday Circle have any available units?
1520 Faraday Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
