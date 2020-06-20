1520 Faraday Circle

Amenities

Available July 3rd



Dog Negotiable under 40 lbs



This is a great 5 bed 4 bath home located in Collindale 1st Tee H.O.A. Some of the wonderful features of this home include a on-suite 5 piece bath, walk in closets, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, fenced back yard, central a/c, close to shopping, restaurants, just to name a few. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3



Applicants must be 23+



Application Fee $55.00 per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

