1116 Juniper Court Available 08/14/20 Love where you live! Charming 3 bedroom Ranch on Idyllic Street close to Old Town! - Wow! Adorable 3 bedroom open floor plan ranch. Gorgeous kitchen and large back yard! Includes garage, sun room and a bonus room - use as a shop, rec room or work out room! On a quaint side street with great trees for shade & privacy. Near CSU, downtown & beautiful City Park. Make this your home and enjoy summer in Fort Collins! Contact us to set up a tour today!
Sorry, no cats and one dog maximum, no pet rent or pet deposit! Includes basic lawn care!
No Cats Allowed
