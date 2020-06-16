Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1116 Juniper Court Available 08/14/20 Love where you live! Charming 3 bedroom Ranch on Idyllic Street close to Old Town! - Wow! Adorable 3 bedroom open floor plan ranch. Gorgeous kitchen and large back yard! Includes garage, sun room and a bonus room - use as a shop, rec room or work out room! On a quaint side street with great trees for shade & privacy. Near CSU, downtown & beautiful City Park. Make this your home and enjoy summer in Fort Collins! Contact us to set up a tour today!



Sorry, no cats and one dog maximum, no pet rent or pet deposit! Includes basic lawn care!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4945066)