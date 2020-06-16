All apartments in Fort Collins
1116 Juniper Court

1116 Juniper Court · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1116 Juniper Court, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Tennyson Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 Juniper Court · Avail. Aug 14

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1116 Juniper Court Available 08/14/20 Love where you live! Charming 3 bedroom Ranch on Idyllic Street close to Old Town! - Wow! Adorable 3 bedroom open floor plan ranch. Gorgeous kitchen and large back yard! Includes garage, sun room and a bonus room - use as a shop, rec room or work out room! On a quaint side street with great trees for shade & privacy. Near CSU, downtown & beautiful City Park. Make this your home and enjoy summer in Fort Collins! Contact us to set up a tour today!

Sorry, no cats and one dog maximum, no pet rent or pet deposit! Includes basic lawn care!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4945066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Juniper Court have any available units?
1116 Juniper Court has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Juniper Court have?
Some of 1116 Juniper Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Juniper Court currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Juniper Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Juniper Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Juniper Court is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Juniper Court offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Juniper Court does offer parking.
Does 1116 Juniper Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Juniper Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Juniper Court have a pool?
No, 1116 Juniper Court does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Juniper Court have accessible units?
No, 1116 Juniper Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Juniper Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Juniper Court has units with dishwashers.
