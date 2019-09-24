Amenities

361 Harvest Point Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - 4bd/2.5 bath home located in Meadow Sweet Farms. Don't miss your chance to view this lovely 2,518 sq. ft. home which includes all appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry machines), granite counter tops and tile back splash, a three care garage, and a fenced back yard with a large Trex deck. This home has central A/C and plenty of ceiling fans to keep it cool in the summer. Unfinished basement is great for storage. Neighborhood is surrounded with mature trees and is in the Boulder Valley school district. No cats, dogs welcome. Call now, this one won't last long!

6-12 month lease optional.



