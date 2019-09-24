All apartments in Erie
361 Harvest Point Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

361 Harvest Point Drive

361 Harvest Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

361 Harvest Point Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
361 Harvest Point Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - 4bd/2.5 bath home located in Meadow Sweet Farms. Don't miss your chance to view this lovely 2,518 sq. ft. home which includes all appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry machines), granite counter tops and tile back splash, a three care garage, and a fenced back yard with a large Trex deck. This home has central A/C and plenty of ceiling fans to keep it cool in the summer. Unfinished basement is great for storage. Neighborhood is surrounded with mature trees and is in the Boulder Valley school district. No cats, dogs welcome. Call now, this one won't last long!
6-12 month lease optional.

(RLNE3896705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

