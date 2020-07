Uptown Square Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Uptown Square Apartments is located in Denver, CO just minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Our vast array of furnished and non-furnished apartments featuring high ceilings, oversized closets and unique interior finishes including renovated and industrial options. Tour Uptown apartments to find the perfect fit and see our flexible leasing options to meet your needs.



Residents enjoy the heated pool, relaxing rooftop terrace with panoramic views, 24-hour fitness center, and beautifully landscaped courtyards. The Uptown Square community hosts several retail accommodations just outside your front door in addition to being close to many downtown businesses and hospitals. You can shop at The Pavilions and 16th Street Mall or visit any of the area restaurants and spas. Uptown Square is within walking distance of the 20th and Welton light rail station. Enjoy the Downtown lifestyle at Uptown Square!