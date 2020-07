Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access elevator garage parking cats allowed car wash area cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Make the most of the Denver local lifestyle in a brand new studio, 1, 2 or 3-bedroom apartment at The Grand, conveniently located next to Union Station, in Denver's premier Downtown neighborhood. Residents will enjoy easy access to public transportation and short walks to Confluence Park, Coors Field, the 16th Street Mall and some of Denver's most notable restaurants, bars and brewpubs. Take in an evening of live music, dine on mouthwatering cuisine or stay-in for a drink. From miles of hiking and bike trails to the best of urban entertainment at your fingertips, The Grand makes it easy for you to work hard and play hard.