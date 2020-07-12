/
/
/
goldsmith
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:55 PM
440 Apartments for rent in Goldsmith, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,001
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
33 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$987
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
34 Units Available
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,270
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
11 Units Available
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2471 S Ivanhoe Place
2471 South Ivanhoe Place, Holly Hills, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2600 sqft
2471 S Ivanhoe Place Available 08/07/20 HOLLY HILLS RENOVATED RANCH 5BDR/2.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 E Donald Ave
5070 East Donald Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1640 sqft
Newer Build in Denver -4 BDRM Minutes to Lightrail - Property Id: 273889 5070 E. Donald Ave. 1640 Square foot 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom 3 -Story Duplex. MAIN FLOOR- Office / 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Goldsmith
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
16 Units Available
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,152
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
863 sqft
White cabinetry, two-tone paint and brushed nickel hardware. Indoor and heated outdoor pools. Fitness center for cardio and strength training. One mile to I-25.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,283
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1060 sqft
Make the Mile High City your home with pet-friendly, newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Enjoy hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pool and sundeck for entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
42 Units Available
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
19 Units Available
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1044 sqft
Luxurious green living in the heart of Denver. Community media room, internet cafe, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Each recently upgraded and pet-friendly residence features in-unit laundry, private patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
35 Units Available
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1185 sqft
Cozy one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with laundry, a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. Residents can enjoy an on-site pool, gym and grill area. Near Comrade Brewing Company for convenient entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
13 Units Available
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1138 sqft
Property features a business center with Wi-Fi access, fitness center, and washer/dryers for each unit. Residents near many biking/running paths and area attractions.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:40am
2 Units Available
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
This stunning, newer building is in the heart of the business district. Apartments offer ample closet space, bike storage, designer flooring and lighting. Recently renovated community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
5 Units Available
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1020 sqft
Pet-friendly living with up to three pets allowed and a spacious on-site dog park. On-site property manager and courtesy patrol. Immediate access to the High Line Canal Trail for walking and biking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 6 at 06:43pm
16 Units Available
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8005 E. Colorado Ave #9
8005 East Colorado Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1030 sqft
8005 E. Colorado Ave #9 Available 08/03/20 Spacious top floor Town Home located in Denver!! - This home features a large living room with a wood fireplace that leads to a huge patio. Kitchen offers newer appliances with updated cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1888 South Garfield Street
1888 South Garfield Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
850 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $1495/MONTH !!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Denver will welcome you with 850 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove,
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COHolly Hills, COGlendale, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COSheridan, CODove Valley, CO