denver country club
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Denver Country Club, Denver, CO
Last updated July 17 at 04:58 AM
2 Units Available
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Cheesman Park. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, tubs/showers, fully equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, double pane windows and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
574 N Lafayette St
574 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1200 sqft
574 N Lafayette St Available 08/07/20 Charming 2BD, 2BA Alamo Placita Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Back Yard, and 1-Car Garage - Live in one of Denver's best locations in between Cheesman Park and Cherry Creek North! Exposed brick in the
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1625 E 5th Ave - 1621
1625 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2025 sqft
This beautiful duplex is located in one of Denver's finest neighborhoods, Denver Country Club.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 E 5th Ave
1705 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1395 sqft
This is a rare find for this charming rowhome in the heart of the Country Club.
Results within 1 mile of Denver Country Club
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
17 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,360
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,208
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
45 Units Available
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,137
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
923 sqft
Enjoy air-conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring within a vintage-style apartment. An online portal makes paying the bills seamless. Head to The Fainting Goat or Lowdown Brewery for nighttime fun.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St, Denver, CO
Studio
$975
365 sqft
Located on Pearl Street in the heart of Capitol Hill. Luxury community offers residents access to BBQ grills, bike racks and laundry. Residents can take advantage of hardwood floors, walk-in closets and tiled backsplash.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
4 Units Available
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,122
490 sqft
Recently renovated units have garbage disposals, fireplaces and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Residence includes an outdoor pool and hot tub, and on-site laundry. Highly walkable area with plenty of restaurants and retail stores.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to everything trendy in Denver: bars, restaurants, shopping and transportation. Luxurious interiors feature renovated units with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Bike racks and reserved parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
5 Units Available
1170 Logan
1170 Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$980
350 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver. Easy walking distance to food, arts and cultural attractions. Internet, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors designed to impress.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
559 sqft
Newly renovated apartments in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood. Minutes from the cafes and shops of Colfax Avenue and expansive City Park. Amenities include laundry facilities and off-street parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
58 Units Available
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,667
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1254 sqft
Luxury apartments with stunning views of the city. Over 28,000-square-feet of community space, including a large fitness center, onsite bike and snowboard shop, and a 24-hour concierge service. Updated interiors and appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
The Stanley
929 Marion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,093
310 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,354
490 sqft
Designer touches like faux wood blinds, crown molding, and granite countertops. Bike storage and off-street parking available. Just blocks from Cheesman Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
The Patrician
1075 Corona St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage cabinetry and hardwood floors. Generously sized energy-efficient windows. Within blocks Cheesman Park, Capitol Hill shopping and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,334
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grab a lounger on the neighborhood's sweetest rooftop deck. Take in the views to downtown, to the mountains, and down on the dazzling perennial garden that lines the walk in front of this vintage building.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
29 Units Available
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,155
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1400 sqft
Luxury high-rise homes in the Quality Hill District offer amenities like bath tubs and fireplaces, with one- to three-bedroom floor plans. Live right in the middle of the action of downtown Denver!
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Nestled among the trees, this charming apartment community offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban living while downtown Denver is only minutes away.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Perfectly Located in Wash Park! Available Today for a Steal! - Casa Cordova Apartments | (303) 777-4188 | www.RozeboomCompany.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
8 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
786 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Sedona Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
267 Units Available
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
