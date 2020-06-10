Gatewaypark Townhouses

Amenities

Lakeside 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome In Gateway Community! Quiet, Scenic Living In The Heart Of Denver! - Welcome to Gateway Park! 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home in Gated Community Backs to Lake and Walking Path! Enjoy Breathless Lake Views, Wildlife and Sunrises Over the Lake from your Back Deck! Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Large Window that Faces the Lake. Master Bedroom Offers a 5-Piece Bath with Deep Soaking Tub and Double Vanity, Two Oversized Closets and Stunning Lake Views! Large Living/Dining Area With Vaulted Ceilings. Backyard Features Large Deck to Relax and Enjoy the Peace and Serenity of the Lake. New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Attached 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups Only.



Convenient access to I-70, Pena Blvd, E-470, Denver International Airport (DIA), I-225 And Buckley Air Force Base. Please contact Thuy Beinert (720) 435-1777 to schedule a showing. Call me today!! This home will not last long!



Minimum credit score of 600 required, must pass criminal background check and income must be at least three times the monthly rent.



Home is Professionally Managed By Thuy Beinert with Stars And Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



No Pets Allowed



