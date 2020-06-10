All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
Gatewaypark Townhouses
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

Gatewaypark Townhouses

15555 E 40th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15555 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239
Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakeside 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome In Gateway Community! Quiet, Scenic Living In The Heart Of Denver! - Welcome to Gateway Park! 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home in Gated Community Backs to Lake and Walking Path! Enjoy Breathless Lake Views, Wildlife and Sunrises Over the Lake from your Back Deck! Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Large Window that Faces the Lake. Master Bedroom Offers a 5-Piece Bath with Deep Soaking Tub and Double Vanity, Two Oversized Closets and Stunning Lake Views! Large Living/Dining Area With Vaulted Ceilings. Backyard Features Large Deck to Relax and Enjoy the Peace and Serenity of the Lake. New Flooring and Paint Throughout! Attached 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hook-ups Only.

Convenient access to I-70, Pena Blvd, E-470, Denver International Airport (DIA), I-225 And Buckley Air Force Base. Please contact Thuy Beinert (720) 435-1777 to schedule a showing. Call me today!! This home will not last long!

Minimum credit score of 600 required, must pass criminal background check and income must be at least three times the monthly rent.

Home is Professionally Managed By Thuy Beinert with Stars And Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gatewaypark Townhouses have any available units?
Gatewaypark Townhouses doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Gatewaypark Townhouses have?
Some of Gatewaypark Townhouses's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gatewaypark Townhouses currently offering any rent specials?
Gatewaypark Townhouses is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gatewaypark Townhouses pet-friendly?
No, Gatewaypark Townhouses is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does Gatewaypark Townhouses offer parking?
Yes, Gatewaypark Townhouses offers parking.
Does Gatewaypark Townhouses have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gatewaypark Townhouses does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gatewaypark Townhouses have a pool?
No, Gatewaypark Townhouses does not have a pool.
Does Gatewaypark Townhouses have accessible units?
No, Gatewaypark Townhouses does not have accessible units.
Does Gatewaypark Townhouses have units with dishwashers?
No, Gatewaypark Townhouses does not have units with dishwashers.

