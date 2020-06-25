All apartments in Denver
Concept on Albion I & II

1285 Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66e89eb001 ---- Meet Concept on Albion -- fully-renovated, modern apartments that are sure to turn your head. From the sculptural balcony accents to the designer lighting and hardwood floors, every aspect has been lovingly curated. The kitchens are new, with granite countertops and stainless appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Other thoughtful details include energy-efficient windows, air conditioning, wireless internet and reserved parking (both covered and uncovered). Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony's Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver's very-first Trader Joe's. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Designer Lighting Dining Counter Energy Efficient Windows Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Recycling Services Reserved Parking Stainless Appliances Tile Backsplashes Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concept on Albion I & II have any available units?
Concept on Albion I & II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Concept on Albion I & II have?
Some of Concept on Albion I & II's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concept on Albion I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Concept on Albion I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concept on Albion I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Concept on Albion I & II is pet friendly.
Does Concept on Albion I & II offer parking?
Yes, Concept on Albion I & II offers parking.
Does Concept on Albion I & II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concept on Albion I & II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concept on Albion I & II have a pool?
No, Concept on Albion I & II does not have a pool.
Does Concept on Albion I & II have accessible units?
No, Concept on Albion I & II does not have accessible units.
Does Concept on Albion I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concept on Albion I & II has units with dishwashers.

