Concept on Albion I & II

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66e89eb001 ---- Meet Concept on Albion -- fully-renovated, modern apartments that are sure to turn your head. From the sculptural balcony accents to the designer lighting and hardwood floors, every aspect has been lovingly curated. The kitchens are new, with granite countertops and stainless appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Other thoughtful details include energy-efficient windows, air conditioning, wireless internet and reserved parking (both covered and uncovered). Hale is a nice residential neighborhood located just east of Colorado Blvd. Favorite nearby restaurants include Snooze, Anthony's Pizza and Falafel King, as well as Denver's very-first Trader Joe's. Cherry Creek shopping district is a short drive away, as are City Park and the Rose Medical Complex. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Air Conditioner Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Designer Lighting Dining Counter Energy Efficient Windows Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Private Balcony (Select Units) Recycling Services Reserved Parking Stainless Appliances Tile Backsplashes Wireless Internet