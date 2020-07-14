All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:41 PM

Baker 6

214 West Ellsworth Avenue · (419) 462-9996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 West Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baker 6.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments are now available in the South Broadway neighborhood. These apartments have been renovated with brand-new kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, flooring and windows. All 6 of the apartments are on a single floor, with easy access to common yard. Large pets are allowed, and the community is just a few blocks from parks, South Broadway shopping opportunities, and provides easy access to downtown Denver. Limited off-street parking is available.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 85 lbs each
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Baker 6 have any available units?
Baker 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Baker 6 have?
Some of Baker 6's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baker 6 currently offering any rent specials?
Baker 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Baker 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, Baker 6 is pet friendly.
Does Baker 6 offer parking?
Yes, Baker 6 offers parking.
Does Baker 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Baker 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Baker 6 have a pool?
No, Baker 6 does not have a pool.
Does Baker 6 have accessible units?
No, Baker 6 does not have accessible units.
Does Baker 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, Baker 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
