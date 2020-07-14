Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments are now available in the South Broadway neighborhood. These apartments have been renovated with brand-new kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, flooring and windows. All 6 of the apartments are on a single floor, with easy access to common yard. Large pets are allowed, and the community is just a few blocks from parks, South Broadway shopping opportunities, and provides easy access to downtown Denver. Limited off-street parking is available.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC