Amenities
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments are now available in the South Broadway neighborhood. These apartments have been renovated with brand-new kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, flooring and windows. All 6 of the apartments are on a single floor, with easy access to common yard. Large pets are allowed, and the community is just a few blocks from parks, South Broadway shopping opportunities, and provides easy access to downtown Denver. Limited off-street parking is available.
Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC