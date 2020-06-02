990 Hazel Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

990 Hazel - 3B 1Ba Short Term Rental in Great Location - Best location in town- close to everything!

Newly renovated 3 bed/1ba home in the heart of Denver.

Steps from the lightrail W line. Walk out of the front door and get to downtown Denver in less than 10 minutes. Hop onto 6th avenue and head to the mountains in under an hour. 1 block from beautiful Paco Sanchez Park and Lakewood Gulch bike trails. Near Sloans lake, library, REI, LoHi, Mile High stadium, and tons of restaurants.



About the home:

Open floorplan, large windows with great natural light

Completely renovated kitchen with all new appliances, over-sized gas stove, and soft-close cabinets.

Updated high-quality laminate flooring in living areas and fresh, new carpet in bedrooms.

Bathroom with rainforest shower and lovely new tile.

Great backyard with downtown Denver city views and beautiful trees on a large corner lot.



Lease available: November 1st

Lease term: 9 months (ends July 1st, 15th Latest)

Rent: Owner pays trash and sewer. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water

Pets: negotiable, please inquire



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5277396)