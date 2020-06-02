All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

990 Hazel Court

990 Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Location

990 Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
990 Hazel - 3B 1Ba Short Term Rental in Great Location - Best location in town- close to everything!
Newly renovated 3 bed/1ba home in the heart of Denver.
Steps from the lightrail W line. Walk out of the front door and get to downtown Denver in less than 10 minutes. Hop onto 6th avenue and head to the mountains in under an hour. 1 block from beautiful Paco Sanchez Park and Lakewood Gulch bike trails. Near Sloans lake, library, REI, LoHi, Mile High stadium, and tons of restaurants.

About the home:
Open floorplan, large windows with great natural light
Completely renovated kitchen with all new appliances, over-sized gas stove, and soft-close cabinets.
Updated high-quality laminate flooring in living areas and fresh, new carpet in bedrooms.
Bathroom with rainforest shower and lovely new tile.
Great backyard with downtown Denver city views and beautiful trees on a large corner lot.

Lease available: November 1st
Lease term: 9 months (ends July 1st, 15th Latest)
Rent: Owner pays trash and sewer. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water
Pets: negotiable, please inquire

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5277396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Hazel Court have any available units?
990 Hazel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Hazel Court have?
Some of 990 Hazel Court's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Hazel Court currently offering any rent specials?
990 Hazel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Hazel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Hazel Court is pet friendly.
Does 990 Hazel Court offer parking?
No, 990 Hazel Court does not offer parking.
Does 990 Hazel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 990 Hazel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Hazel Court have a pool?
No, 990 Hazel Court does not have a pool.
Does 990 Hazel Court have accessible units?
No, 990 Hazel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Hazel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 990 Hazel Court does not have units with dishwashers.

