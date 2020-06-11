All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:44 AM

9733 th Street

9733 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

9733 Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
24hr concierge
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
media room
1BR/1BA unit on the 24th floor
783 square feet; faces south.
Great location in the heart of Denver
1 block to 16th Street Mall with its shops and restaurants
Easy walk to Convention Center and Theater for the Performing Arts
Near Light Rail
Brooks Towers high rise condominiums
Stands 41 stories high
24-hour concierge
Secured entry
Spectacular city and mountain views
Swimming pool and sun deck
Residents lounge and billiards center
Fitness center and laundry facilities
Located at 1020 15th Street between Curtis and Arapahoe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9733 th Street have any available units?
9733 th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9733 th Street have?
Some of 9733 th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9733 th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9733 th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9733 th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9733 th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9733 th Street offer parking?
No, 9733 th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9733 th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9733 th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9733 th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9733 th Street has a pool.
Does 9733 th Street have accessible units?
No, 9733 th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9733 th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9733 th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
