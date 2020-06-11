9733 th Street

1BR/1BA unit on the 24th floor 783 square feet; faces south. Great location in the heart of Denver 1 block to 16th Street Mall with its shops and restaurants Easy walk to Convention Center and Theater for the Performing Arts Near Light Rail Brooks Towers high rise condominiums Stands 41 stories high 24-hour concierge Secured entry Spectacular city and mountain views Swimming pool and sun deck Residents lounge and billiards center Fitness center and laundry facilities Located at 1020 15th Street between Curtis and Arapahoe
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
