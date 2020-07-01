All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9633 E 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9633 E 5th Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

9633 E 5th Avenue

9633 East 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Lowry Field
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9633 East 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
$500 Move-In Incentive! Spacious! 2 Parking Spots! - FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!!

HIGHLIGHTS: Super high ceilings, light & bright. Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring and everything you can ask for with laundry in-unit, large closets, 5-piece en-suite bath, and 2 off-street parking spaces. $500 OFF your 1st month's rent with lease start within 2 weeks of approval. Pool access available for a fee.

LOCATION: In the prestigious Lowry neighborhood. Close to Kaiser, Great Lawn Park and many schools. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks, banking, and grocery.

OPEN LAYOUT: Perfect layout for roommates, each bedroom/bathroom is on opposite sides of the unit separated by the kitchen/living room area.

NEARBY SCHOOLS: Community College of Aurora, Colorado Film School, Lowry Elementary, George Washington High School, Denver, LaNguage School, Carson Elementary, Steck Elementary, Hill School of Arts & Sciences.

NEED TO KNOW: $500 off first month's rent with lease-start within 2 weeks of approval. First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 dogs negotiable. Dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay Xcel (gas/electric), cable, internet phone. Lease 12+ month lease and end date from May to June preferred. Pool access available upon request and payment of pool-fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5636158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9633 E 5th Avenue have any available units?
9633 E 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9633 E 5th Avenue have?
Some of 9633 E 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9633 E 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9633 E 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9633 E 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9633 E 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9633 E 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9633 E 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 9633 E 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9633 E 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9633 E 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9633 E 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 9633 E 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9633 E 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9633 E 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9633 E 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University