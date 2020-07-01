9633 E 5th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

$500 Move-In Incentive! Spacious! 2 Parking Spots! - FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!!



HIGHLIGHTS: Super high ceilings, light & bright. Brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring and everything you can ask for with laundry in-unit, large closets, 5-piece en-suite bath, and 2 off-street parking spaces. $500 OFF your 1st month's rent with lease start within 2 weeks of approval. Pool access available for a fee.



LOCATION: In the prestigious Lowry neighborhood. Close to Kaiser, Great Lawn Park and many schools. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks, banking, and grocery.



OPEN LAYOUT: Perfect layout for roommates, each bedroom/bathroom is on opposite sides of the unit separated by the kitchen/living room area.



NEARBY SCHOOLS: Community College of Aurora, Colorado Film School, Lowry Elementary, George Washington High School, Denver, LaNguage School, Carson Elementary, Steck Elementary, Hill School of Arts & Sciences.



NEED TO KNOW: $500 off first month's rent with lease-start within 2 weeks of approval. First month's rent + 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Dogs welcome. $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. 2 dogs negotiable. Dogs must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay Xcel (gas/electric), cable, internet phone. Lease 12+ month lease and end date from May to June preferred. Pool access available upon request and payment of pool-fee.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5636158)