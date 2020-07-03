940 Knox Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Denver! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Come tour this fully remodeled home in Denver! This charming property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and a spacious backyard. As you enter this home you will find an open floor plan that includes a large living space, an island with seating for six, and a beautifully updated kitchen. The stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and brand new flooring make this room a major highlight of the home! Off of the kitchen is a laundry room with hookups for a washer and dryer. The large master bedroom contains a private, ensuite bathroom, and many large windows allowing lots of natural light to flow in. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a storage shed, and grilling area that is perfect for entertaining or spending time with your pet. Living in this neighborhood you are just a short distance from Target, Sloans Lake, Denver Aquarium, Childrens Museum, and quick access to I-70 to make commuting easy! You wont want to miss out!



Pets - Case by Case

Section 8 - Yes

Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Amenities - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookups

Parking - Driveway



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5661875)