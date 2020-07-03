All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

940 Knox Ct

940 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

940 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Denver! - Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Come tour this fully remodeled home in Denver! This charming property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and a spacious backyard. As you enter this home you will find an open floor plan that includes a large living space, an island with seating for six, and a beautifully updated kitchen. The stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and brand new flooring make this room a major highlight of the home! Off of the kitchen is a laundry room with hookups for a washer and dryer. The large master bedroom contains a private, ensuite bathroom, and many large windows allowing lots of natural light to flow in. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a storage shed, and grilling area that is perfect for entertaining or spending time with your pet. Living in this neighborhood you are just a short distance from Target, Sloans Lake, Denver Aquarium, Childrens Museum, and quick access to I-70 to make commuting easy! You wont want to miss out!

Pets - Case by Case
Section 8 - Yes
Utilities - Tenant Pays All
Amenities - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry - Washer/Dryer Hookups
Parking - Driveway

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5661875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Knox Ct have any available units?
940 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 940 Knox Ct have?
Some of 940 Knox Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
940 Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Knox Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Knox Ct is pet friendly.
Does 940 Knox Ct offer parking?
Yes, 940 Knox Ct offers parking.
Does 940 Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Knox Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 940 Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 940 Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 940 Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Knox Ct has units with dishwashers.

