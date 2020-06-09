All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 Newton Street

914 North Newton Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 North Newton Street, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house truly makes for a great home! With mature landscaping and a large backyard haven, this makes for a great place for privacy and entertainment. With newer upgrades and a clean appearance, this will be a place you'll be proud to call "your home". Call now for more details or to set up a showing.

Pet friendly with $200 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet (some breed restrictions).

Interior/Exterior features:
-Swamp Cooler
-Central Heat (new furnace)
-Washer/Dryer

Other Features:
Cable ready
Swamp Cooler
Refrigerator
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Central Heat
Pet Friendly

Resident responsible to pay utilities: sewer, water, trash, electric

Rental & Application Criteria:
Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)
No Felonies in the past 7 years.
No Evictions in the past 7 years.
No money owed to management companies or landlords.

Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613.

Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com

BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218
www.bw-rentals.com
720-441-2613
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Newton Street have any available units?
914 Newton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Newton Street have?
Some of 914 Newton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Newton Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 Newton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Newton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Newton Street is pet friendly.
Does 914 Newton Street offer parking?
No, 914 Newton Street does not offer parking.
Does 914 Newton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 914 Newton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Newton Street have a pool?
No, 914 Newton Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 Newton Street have accessible units?
No, 914 Newton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Newton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Newton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
