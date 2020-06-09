914 Newton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house truly makes for a great home! With mature landscaping and a large backyard haven, this makes for a great place for privacy and entertainment. With newer upgrades and a clean appearance, this will be a place you'll be proud to call "your home". Call now for more details or to set up a showing.



Pet friendly with $200 deposit plus $25/month pet rent per pet (some breed restrictions).



Interior/Exterior features:

-Swamp Cooler

-Central Heat (new furnace)

-Washer/Dryer



Other Features:

Cable ready

Swamp Cooler

Refrigerator

Fenced yard

Laundry room / hookups

Oven / range

Central Heat

Pet Friendly



Resident responsible to pay utilities: sewer, water, trash, electric



Rental & Application Criteria:

Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs)

No Felonies in the past 7 years.

No Evictions in the past 7 years.

No money owed to management companies or landlords.



Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613.



Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com



BW Real Estate

825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218

www.bw-rentals.com

720-441-2613

Contact us to schedule a showing.