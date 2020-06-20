All apartments in Denver
9115 E Oxford Dr

9115 East Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9115 East Oxford Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Great 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath townhome located within walking distance of Cherry Creek Reservoir...one of the premier areas in Denver for boating, running, biking, nature walks and playing at the beach with the family.  
Walk to the RTD station and only minutes away from the Denver Tech Center, highway access, restaurants and shops.     This home has over 2100 sq feet on 3 levels.   Large bedrooms, oversized covered back deck, large bonus room in basement, washer and dryer included, 2 car covered parking and access to the community swimming pool, clubhouse and playground.

NO Pets, NO smoking please.    Available for move-in June 15th!

Contact us for a showing!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

