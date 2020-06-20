9115 E Oxford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

Great 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath townhome located within walking distance of Cherry Creek Reservoir...one of the premier areas in Denver for boating, running, biking, nature walks and playing at the beach with the family.

Walk to the RTD station and only minutes away from the Denver Tech Center, highway access, restaurants and shops. This home has over 2100 sq feet on 3 levels. Large bedrooms, oversized covered back deck, large bonus room in basement, washer and dryer included, 2 car covered parking and access to the community swimming pool, clubhouse and playground.



NO Pets, NO smoking please. Available for move-in June 15th!



Contact us for a showing!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Managment