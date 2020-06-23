9086 E 50th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Modern 2 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton! - Available for a flexible lease !

Call Stapleton Home! This 2 Bedroom townhome features an open and modern floorplan with plenty of counter space and cabinet storage.

Even a built-in work-space available. Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen with granite counters, and engineered hard wood floors on the main level.

Walk to the Maverick Pool. Central Park Train Station is just a few minutes away as are The Shops at Northfield Stapleton with restaurants, Starbucks, Macy's, movie theater and so much more. Enjoy all that the community of Northfield Stapleton offers.

Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.



(RLNE4703990)