Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9086 E 50th Ave

9086 East 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9086 East 50th Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Modern 2 Bedroom Townhome in Stapleton! - Available for a flexible lease !
Call Stapleton Home! This 2 Bedroom townhome features an open and modern floorplan with plenty of counter space and cabinet storage.
Even a built-in work-space available. Stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen with granite counters, and engineered hard wood floors on the main level.
Walk to the Maverick Pool. Central Park Train Station is just a few minutes away as are The Shops at Northfield Stapleton with restaurants, Starbucks, Macy's, movie theater and so much more. Enjoy all that the community of Northfield Stapleton offers.
Water, Sewer, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4703990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

