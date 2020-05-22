All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9017 E 52nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9017 E 52nd Ave
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:45 AM

9017 E 52nd Ave

9017 East 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9017 East 52nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9017 E 52nd Ave Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse North Stapleton - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Northfield Stapleton. Nice Open Concept Kitchen Living Room. High Ceilings, Covered Porch, Upper Deck, Granite, Stainless Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Upgraded Bath and Kitchen Backsplash and Tile Accents. Oversized Garage. Utility Room with Washer Dryer Incl. Walk In Closets, Quiet Street. Lots of Storage Space. Great Location.
This home is VERY nice, ... Sorry, pictures don't show well.
New photos coming but don't wait. This home will not last.
Please call us today for your private showing appointment.

(RLNE4861894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 E 52nd Ave have any available units?
9017 E 52nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9017 E 52nd Ave have?
Some of 9017 E 52nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 E 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9017 E 52nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 E 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9017 E 52nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9017 E 52nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9017 E 52nd Ave offers parking.
Does 9017 E 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9017 E 52nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 E 52nd Ave have a pool?
No, 9017 E 52nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9017 E 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 9017 E 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 E 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9017 E 52nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80237
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University