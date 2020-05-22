Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9017 E 52nd Ave Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse North Stapleton - 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse in Northfield Stapleton. Nice Open Concept Kitchen Living Room. High Ceilings, Covered Porch, Upper Deck, Granite, Stainless Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Upgraded Bath and Kitchen Backsplash and Tile Accents. Oversized Garage. Utility Room with Washer Dryer Incl. Walk In Closets, Quiet Street. Lots of Storage Space. Great Location.

This home is VERY nice, ... Sorry, pictures don't show well.

New photos coming but don't wait. This home will not last.

