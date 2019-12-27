All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 900 E Evans Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
900 E Evans Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

900 E Evans Ave

900 East Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 East Evans Avenue, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE 7/1! Great Location. Close to I-25. 10 Blocks to DU. 8 blocks to Wash Park. Right across the street from Lucille's restaurant! Walk to grocery store, restaurants, bars, light rail. Short drive to DTC.

VIRTUAL TOUR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbtOHlXoV9Y&feature=youtu.be

Newer carpet, paint, kitchen appliances/cabinets/flooring, new washer/dryer, bathroom flooring, closets, doors, windows, and blinds.

Rent is $2600 for the entire 4br unit.

The unit is half of a duplex, each unit has 4BR/2Bath.
Upstairs bedrooms are 110 sq ft with good closet space, downstairs bedrooms are bigger and also good closet space.

Owner pays water, sewer, trash, recycling.
Tenant pays Xcel (electricity/gas)
Looking for 12 month lease.
First month's rent and security deposit required to move in.
Pets will require paying pet rent.
All tenants will need to fill out an application.

Give me a call/text/email and I can tell you more about the place! Please include your email or phone number in your inquiry.

Thanks!
Caitlin

(RLNE5100044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 E Evans Ave have any available units?
900 E Evans Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 E Evans Ave have?
Some of 900 E Evans Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 E Evans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
900 E Evans Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 E Evans Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 E Evans Ave is pet friendly.
Does 900 E Evans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 900 E Evans Ave offers parking.
Does 900 E Evans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 E Evans Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 E Evans Ave have a pool?
No, 900 E Evans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 900 E Evans Ave have accessible units?
No, 900 E Evans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 900 E Evans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 E Evans Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Jasmine
1465 North Jasmine Street
Denver, CO 80220
The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University