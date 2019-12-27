900 E Evans Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE 7/1! Great Location. Close to I-25. 10 Blocks to DU. 8 blocks to Wash Park. Right across the street from Lucille's restaurant! Walk to grocery store, restaurants, bars, light rail. Short drive to DTC.



VIRTUAL TOUR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbtOHlXoV9Y&feature=youtu.be



Newer carpet, paint, kitchen appliances/cabinets/flooring, new washer/dryer, bathroom flooring, closets, doors, windows, and blinds.



Rent is $2600 for the entire 4br unit.



The unit is half of a duplex, each unit has 4BR/2Bath.

Upstairs bedrooms are 110 sq ft with good closet space, downstairs bedrooms are bigger and also good closet space.



Owner pays water, sewer, trash, recycling.

Tenant pays Xcel (electricity/gas)

Looking for 12 month lease.

First month's rent and security deposit required to move in.

Pets will require paying pet rent.

All tenants will need to fill out an application.



Give me a call/text/email and I can tell you more about the place! Please include your email or phone number in your inquiry.



Thanks!

Caitlin



(RLNE5100044)