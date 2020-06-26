899 Sherman St 722

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

899 Sherman St



Our property features a penthouse entertainment lounge with fireplace, billiards, flatscreen TV, free WiFi connecting to a newly decorated rooftop patio with BBQ grill. Our residents work out in our state of the art fitness center or take an array of fitness classes.



We offers residents newly renovated energy efficient apartments with large walk-in or wall-to-wall closets, wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens featuring black appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and gas range stoves. Our pet-friendly community has studios, one, and two bedroom suites. We can't wait for you to call this home!



We also have a stunning rooftop deck with tons of seating and gas grill bbqs. We love pets! Hang out in our professionally decorated entertainment lounge. State of the art fitness center and fitness class studio.

