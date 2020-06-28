All apartments in Denver
895 Krameria Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

895 Krameria Street

895 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

895 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL. Tudor Charm with glass block accents, arched doorways , two bedrooms plus den with a wall of bookcases, full bath plus extra vanity. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Lots of kitchen counter space, formal dining area, lots of windows bringing in the natural light. Washer Dryer included, evaporative cooler, dishwasher, stove,refrigerator. One car garage with opener and extra storage.Landlord pays water and lawn mowing.Back has covered patio. Small neutered dogs only allowed with additional deposit. 18 month lease is prefrerred. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Krameria Street have any available units?
895 Krameria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Krameria Street have?
Some of 895 Krameria Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Krameria Street currently offering any rent specials?
895 Krameria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Krameria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 Krameria Street is pet friendly.
Does 895 Krameria Street offer parking?
Yes, 895 Krameria Street offers parking.
Does 895 Krameria Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 Krameria Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Krameria Street have a pool?
Yes, 895 Krameria Street has a pool.
Does 895 Krameria Street have accessible units?
No, 895 Krameria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Krameria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Krameria Street has units with dishwashers.
