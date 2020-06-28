895 Krameria Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL. Tudor Charm with glass block accents, arched doorways , two bedrooms plus den with a wall of bookcases, full bath plus extra vanity. Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors. Lots of kitchen counter space, formal dining area, lots of windows bringing in the natural light. Washer Dryer included, evaporative cooler, dishwasher, stove,refrigerator. One car garage with opener and extra storage.Landlord pays water and lawn mowing.Back has covered patio. Small neutered dogs only allowed with additional deposit. 18 month lease is prefrerred. AVAILABLE NOW!